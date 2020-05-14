Bill Barr Can’t Investigate Barack Obama. Who Says So? Bill Barr.

If you’re looking to pin down the crime that Donald Trump has accused President Obama of committing, don’t look in the criminal code. For now, at least, “OBAMAGATE!” is not listed in Title 18, the crimes and criminal procedure section of the United States Code. But even if it were, Attorney General Bill Barr might have a tough time building a case against the former president.

That’s because the crux of what is ostensibly being alleged against Obama—that he illegally investigated the Trump campaign while he was president—could never be, by Barr’s own definition, a crime.

To understand the pickle that Barr finds himself in as he desperately tries to find a legal hook to substantiate Trump’s claims, we need go no further back than June 2018. That was when Barr, as a private citizen, sent an unsolicited memo to then-Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, outlining his “theory” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s obstruction investigation into President Trump.