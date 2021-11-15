‘She’s Lost It’: Bill Barr Claims Maria Bartiromo Called Him to Scream About Election Lies
‘I YELLED BACK’
One of Donald Trump’s favorite news hosts—Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo—reportedly got so vexed about election conspiracy theories last year that she called up then-Attorney General Bill Barr in a rage. Bartiromo was one of the highest profile pushers of Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud following the 2020 election, and the ex-president has frequently turned to her for live interviews over the past five years. In his new book, Betrayal, ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl reports that the Fox host screamed down the phone at Barr last November after Trump’s defeat. According to Karl, Bartiromo “called Barr to complain that the DOJ hadn’t done anything to stop the Democrats from stealing the election.” Barr told Karl on the record: “She called me up and she was screaming... I yelled back at her. She’s lost it.” Bartiromo didn’t directly respond to Barr’s claim, but Fox News Media spokesperson denied Barr’s account of the conversation on her behalf.