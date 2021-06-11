Barr Distances Himself From DOJ Subpoenas on Dem Lawmakers, Watchdog Launches Review
HUNT IS ON
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced Friday that there would be a review of the DOJ’s past use of subpoenas to obtain materials from reporters and lawmakers during the Trump administration. “The review will examine the Department’s compliance with applicable DOJ policies and procedures, and whether any such uses, or the investigations, were based upon improper considerations,” a statement said. On Thursday, it emerged that Trump’s Justice Department subpoenaed and seized data from Apple for the communications of at least two Democratic members of Congress. Phone records from journalists of the New York Times and CNN were also seized under Trump.
Meanwhile, former Attorney General William Barr on Friday denied any involvement in the subpoenas on lawmakers who were seeking to launch an investigation into Trump. Barr said in an interview with POLITICO that he was “not aware of any congressman’s records being sought in a leak case.” “I never discussed the leak cases with Trump. He didn’t really ask me any of the specifics,” he said.