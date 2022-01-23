Bill Barr Has Already Spoken With January 6 Panel Investigating Trump
WHAT DID HE TELL THEM?
Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has already spoken to the Congressional committee looking into the January 6 Capitol riots, it was revealed on Sunday. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the committee, confirmed on CBS’s “Face of the Nation” that the committee had spoken to Barr as well as “Department of Defense individuals.” While Thompson didn’t say exactly what the committee had asked Barr about, he was answering a question about a draft executive order that would’ve used the Defense Department to seize voting machines as part of an investigation into alleged electoral fraud. The order, which was not issued, was recently released by the National Archives to the committee. “We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false,” Thompson said. “So if you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines, even though it's a discussion, the public needs to know—we’ve never had that before.”