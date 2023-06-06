Bill Barr on Trump Classified Docs Indictment: ‘I Would Bet That It’s Near’
ON THE HORIZON
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Tuesday that he expects the Department of Justice to indict his former boss for allegedly mishandling classified documents. “I suspect [an indictment] is near,” Barr told CBS Mornings. “If I had to bet, I would bet that it’s near.” Barr said he believes special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation turned up “substantial evidence” to indict the former president. He called Trump’s handling of the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago—and another that is still missing—“risky” and “reckless,” and praised the DOJ’s approach to the case. “This is not a case of the Department of Justice conducting a witch hunt,” Barr said. “In fact, they approached this very delicately and with deference to the president.”