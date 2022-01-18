Bill Barr Reveals Extremely Appropriate Memoir Title
ZERO F*CKS TO GIVE
At the tail end of his tenure as attorney general, William Barr couldn’t care less about the GOP’s ravings about the 2020 election. Now he’s prepared to write about them. An Amazon listing revealed the title of his upcoming memoir, One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, which is due on March 8. Publisher William Morrow’s synopsis describes the book as “vivid, forthright, and essential” to the understanding of Donald Trump and George H.W. Bush’s presidencies, along with Barr’s time as attorney general under each man. Since Barr resigned as attorney general toward the end of 2020, he has been outspoken about the struggles he faced in trying to reign in his erratic boss, even as he faced his own criticism over his handling of the Mueller probe. After the Jan. 6 riot, he disparaged Trump for “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress.” “The President’s conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and supporters,” he said in a statement.