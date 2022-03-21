Bill Barr, Without Irony: GOP Believes Presidents Should Get SCOTUS Pick
MERRICK GARLAND SAYS WHAT?
Former Attorney General William Barr on Monday declared without a hint of irony that Republicans tend to allow sitting presidents to get their Supreme Court nominees confirmed. Barr, who has been on a seemingly never-ending book tour, was asked on Fox News if he felt SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackon was qualified. Saying President Joe Biden’s pick “has the right background,” Barr noted that her confirmation was likely before asserting the GOP won’t stand in her way. “Republicans generally view Supreme Court justices—and appointees—as the president should be able to get their choice, barring some serious disqualification,” he flatly stated. He later added that Democrats “played games with the confirmation process that the Republicans have not played.” Barr’s remarks are sure to raise eyebrows considering the fact that the Republican-led Senate refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016. Additionally, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) indicated in Oct. 2016 that Republicans could indefinitely block any SCOTUS nominee if Hillary Clinton were elected.