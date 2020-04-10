Barr: Trump Was Right to Fire Intel IG Who Passed Whistleblower Complaint to Congress
Attorney General Bill Barr has thrown his weight behind President Trump’s deeply controversial decision to get rid of the intelligence community inspector general who alerted Congress about a whistleblower complaint last year that paved the way to Trump’s impeachment. Michael Atkinson has said he believes Trump fired him because he did his job honestly and impartially. In an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, Barr said Trump “did the right thing” in firing Atkinson from his post, and said the Justice Department tried to stop Atkinson last year when he wanted to turn the Ukraine whistleblower complaint over to lawmakers. “He had interpreted his statute, which was a fairly narrow statute which gave him jurisdiction over wrongdoing... by intelligence people, and tried to turn it into a commission to explore anything in the government and immediately report it to Congress without letting the Executive Branch look at it and determine whether there was any problem,” Barr said.