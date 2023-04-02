Bill Barr Snickers at the Thought of Trump on the Stand

CHEAT SHEET
Former Attorney General Bill Barr finds the thought of Donald Trump testifying in his own defense pretty ridiculous, snickering as he told Fox News Sunday he would especially advise him against the notion. “Generally, I think it’s a bad idea to go on the stand,” he said, trying to restrain himself from giggling. “I think it’s particularly [a] bad idea for Trump because he lacks all self-control, and it’d be very difficult to prepare him and keep him testifying in a prudent fashion.” The snickers, however, seemed to win out. Trump was indicted on Thursday by the Manhattan District Attorney, though the 30 charges have not yet been unsealed.