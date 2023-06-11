Bill Barr Tells Fox News: Trump Is ‘Toast’ If ‘Even Half’ the Indictment Is True
GOOD LUCK TO YA
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr reached a conclusion on his former boss’ legal prospects following his federal indictment very quickly: he’s likely toast. “I think the counts under the Espionage Act, that he willfully retained those documents, are solid counts,” Barr told Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Sunday. “I do think we have to wait and see what the defense says, and what proves to be true, but I do think that if even half of what Andy McCarthy says—if even half of it is true, then he’s toast. I mean, it’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning.” (McCarthy, a Fox News contributor, has written publicly that the indictment could be damaging for Trump.) The former president was indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday on 38 counts over his willful mishandling of a trove of classified documents.