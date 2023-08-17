Bill Barr: Trump’s Federal Indictments Are ‘Legitimate’
SPEAKING OUT
Donald Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday called the federal charges against his former boss “legitimate” and blasted Trump’s conduct in attempting to overturn the 2020 election as “outrageous.” He was responding in part to a series of nasty comments that Trump had made just a day earlier, calling Barr “slow thinking and lethargic.” Barr, speaking with Neil Cavuto on Fox News Thursday, said: “At the end of the day, the core of this, he engaged in—in the case of the documents—outrageous behavior that anybody would be prosecuted [for].” The former attorney general went on to concede that Trump has “adversaries” that do treat him “unfairly,” but clarified that his alleged mishandling of documents is a serious offense that needs to be tried. “I don’t know of any Attorney General who could walk away from it,” Barr said.