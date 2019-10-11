Bill Barr, Trump’s Hatchet Man, Is About to Become His Scapegoat

Since William Barr became the nation’s attorney general, Justice Department lawyers have regularly bent over backwards to come up with legal arguments supporting even Donald Trump’s most outrageous actions, prompting many critics to argue that Barr is really Trump’s personal lawyer, not the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

This may be the week that Barr’s balancing act—of simultaneously purporting to enforce the law while defending a president who has contempt for the rule of law—finally collapses. This is because, with a letter “objecting” to the very possibility of his impeachment by Congress, Trump has announced his intention to defy the Constitution itself.

The declaration leaves Barr with a stark choice: Will he employ the Department of Justice to defend a president’s open and notorious violation of the Constitution?