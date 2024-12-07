Legendary former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, 72, finally made his red carpet debut with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The pair stepped out for the American Museum of Natural History’s annual gala in New York City, for which the eight-time Super Bowl donned a tuxedo and his date Hudson a leg-slit black dress.

The Thursday night event featured cocktails, dinner, an auction, and a performance by Arcade Fire, with tickets running as high as $10,000, according to the museum’s website.

Though the couple’s age gap has long been the subject of controversy—and jokes—the two reportedly have no qualms about their 48-year generational gap, sources told the New York Post.

“Jordon is an old soul so she and Bill connect on a deep level,” an unnamed insider told New York Post. “Age is just a number to them.”

Belichick coached the Patriots for 24 seasons, winning six Super Bowls. Rich Barnes/Getty Images

The laconic NFL titan “couldn’t care less about the age difference,” the source added, “because he appreciates Jordon for the woman that she is.”

The source said that they have bonded over their shared enjoyment of sports, nature, and the outdoors.

Belichick met the former Miss USA contestant on a flight in 2021, and they began dating the following year, according to the Post. They went public with their relationship in 2023. Hudson is also a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State University.

After 24 seasons as the Patriots’ head coach, Belichick left the team in 2023 and hasn’t coached since, though he has kept busy as an NFL television analyst.

While Belichick’s name has been in the mix for a number of NFL coaching openings, the latest word is that his future could be in college football rather than the pros.

He reportedly interviewed this week for the top coaching role at the University of North Carolina as they announced that head coach Mack Brown wouldn’t be returning following a lackluster 6-6 record on the season.

Belichick has also been floated as an option to lead the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars next season.