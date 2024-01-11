Bill Belichick is expected to leave the New England Patriots, reports say, after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl victories together.

A news conference is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon announcing the change, which sources told ESPN was a mutual decision reached by Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Speculation had mounted about Belichick’s future after the franchise recorded its worst record under his tenure in 2023, but his reign will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the greatest of any team in the history of the NFL.

Belichick and Kraft held conversations this week about the coach’s future, according to ESPN, with insiders characterizing the discussions as cordial and productive. They ultimately ended with the decision to part ways, with Belichick being allowed to leave despite having a year left on his contract. Belichick reportedly will want to remain in coaching, with seven NFL franchises currently in need of a head coach.

The 71-year-old’s departure from the Patriots comes a day after his friend Nick Saban announced his retirement from the Alabama college football program and the Seattle Seahawks’ longtime coach Pete Carroll also left his role.

It’s not yet clear who Kraft will pick to replace Belichick. Sources told ESPN that the Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo could be the leading candidate for the job. Mike Vrabel—also a former Patriots linebacker—may also be in the frame after being fired by the Tennessee Titans earlier this week.

Whoever takes the job, they’ll have big shoes to fill. Belichick is unarguably one of the most successful coaches the NFL has ever seen, not just in terms of Super Bowl titles. Only Don Shula has won more playoff and regular-season games (347) than Belichick (333), though Belichick has more postseason wins (31) than any other NFL coach. Belichick’s Patriots also racked up winning records in 20 of the 24 seasons while he was in charge.

Together with quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick led the Patriots to 19 back-to-back winning seasons, nine AFC championships, and six titles. After Brady left in 2019, the Patriots have posted losing records in three out of their four seasons and have failed to win a single playoff game since Super Bowl LIII.