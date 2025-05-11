Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Bill Belichick Sour-Faced After Girlfriend, 24, Misses Out on Pageant Title

THIRD PLACE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 05.11.25 6:05PM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 5:51PM EDT 
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Bill Belichick didn’t appear too thrilled about his 24-year-old girlfriend’s third-place finish at the Miss Maine USA pageant on Sunday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show that the 73-year-old NFL coach was stone-faced as he walked hand-in-hand with Jordon Hudson, who put on a brave face after finishing one place lower than she did last year. Hudson was still donning her purple evening gown and silver heels as she rode out of the venue with Belichick in the driver’s seat. Hudson reportedly declined to speak to the press but gleefully thanked everyone who complimented her as she made her exit. She also won the competition’s “style” award. During the question and answer portion, Hudson rallied for Maine fishermen: “I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place,” she said. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities, to go to, to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
WWE Wrestling Legend Dies at 60 After Retirement Match
FINAL BOW
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.11.25 4:11PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 14: Professional wrestler Sabu attends ToyCon 2020 at the Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel on March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Professional wrestler Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, had his retirement match against Joey Janela last month. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

WWE and ECW professional wrestling legend Sabu has died at age 60, according to PWInsider.com. His cause of death was not disclosed. Real name Terry Brunk, he is the nephew of former wrestling star The Sheik. PWInsider.com reported that Sabu had just wrapped up his retirement match last month at WWE’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, besting Joey Janela in a match. Last weekend, Sabu also appeared at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention at the 2300 (ECW) Arena. Over his career, which spanned from the 1990s to the mid-2000s, Sabu frequently participated in hardcore matches featuring tables, ladders, chairs, and even barbed wire. He was a two-time ECW world heavyweight champion with a high-flying wrestling style and became known as “the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal, death–defying maniac.” In a statement, the WWE said it was “saddened” to hear of Sabu’s death and called him “a pioneer of hardcore wrestling,” the New York Post reported. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) added in a post on Sunday, “AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.” Sabu “gave everything to professional wrestling,” they wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Amber Heard Reveals Birth of Twins in Mother’s Day Post
‘ETERNALLY GRATEFUL’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.11.25 4:59PM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 3:57PM EDT 
Amber Heard
Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for L'Oréal

Amber Heard announced Sunday that she has welcomed twins, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes. “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her little ones’ feet. “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.” Heard also welcomed a daughter, Oonagh Paige, in 2021. “When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!” she added. Following her highly publicized trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard moved to Spain to live a quiet life, according to People.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
DOGE Cuts Leave Federal Staff Cleaning Their Own Toilets
GOVERNMENT WASTE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.11.25 1:41PM EDT 
Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Donald Trump’s budget proposal is great news for Elon Musk. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Elon Musk‘s crusade against “wasteful” government spending under the Department of Government Efficiency has now reached the point that some government employees have been forced to clean their own bathrooms. Delayed approval for new contracts has resulted in a dire lack of janitorial staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), while holdups on IT hires mean the agency has also been repeatedly hit with unmanageable internet and phone service outages. The delay in getting the cleaners back in owes to new rules requiring top-level approval from political appointees at the Department of Commerce, of which NOAA is a part, with similar cost-cutting measures creating chaos at other agencies. At the Social Security Administration, the $1 spending limit placed on government credit cards by Musk’s DOGE initiative has resulted in some staff foregoing the use of basic office supplies, while officials at the Environmental Protection Agency are seeing their research stymied by having to ask permission for any new lab purchases.

Read it at Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
KY Derby Winner Gets Whopping Fine for Horse-Whipping
SIX-STRIKE RULE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.11.25 11:47AM EDT 
Junior Alvarado celebrates after riding Sovereignty to victory in the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on May 3, 2025 Mandatory Credit: Jeff Faughender/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Junior Alvarado celebrates after riding Sovereignty to victory. Jeff Faughender/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 2025 Kentucky Derby winner’s victory has been dampened after he was fined $62,000 for whipping his horse too many times during a race. Junior Alvarado has been suspended for two upcoming race days in Kentucky on May 29 and 30 for whipping his horse over the six-strike limit, the Daily Mail reported. The Horse Integrity and Safety Authority delivered the news Friday to Alvarado on the heels of riding the horse Sovereignty to a Derby 151 win at Churchill Downs on May 3. Officials said Alvarado had struck the horse eight times over the two-minute race. Alvarado appeared to rebuff the fine when speaking to the media about his suspension. “I wasn’t galloping by 10 [lengths]. When the extra whip happened, I was right next to the favorite, and I needed to do what I needed to do at the time,” he said. “After [watching a replay], I saw I went over, but I had no time to think about that [in the moment]. I just wanted to win the biggest race in America!” Alvarado earned $310,000 in winnings from the race.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Country Icon’s Widower Reveals He Was Shot at for Cheating
’IT HAPPENED’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 05.11.25 10:51AM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 10:49AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - 2005 Naomi Judd and husband Larry Strickland pose for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Naomi Judd and husband Larry Strickland pose for a portrait in 2005. Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Naomi Judd’s widower, Larry Strickland, confirmed that the late country music icon once opened fire on him for being unfaithful. Strickland, 79, made the admission in the The Judd Family: Truth Be Told docuseries airing Sunday, People reported. Judd said she and Strickland, who met in 1979 and married in 1989, were “wildly, madly, passionately in love” during a voiceover of her 1993 memoir, Love Can Build a Bridge. Yet Strickland’s infidelity presented challenges. Judd recalled that a woman had called their Nashville home and left a message saying how much “she loved and missed” Strickland. The moment was dramatized in the 1995 Love Can Build a Bridge TV movie, in which an angry Kathleen York as Judd tears up their photos and shoots at Bruce Greenwood as Strickland. Rewatching the scene during the docuseries, Strickland said, “Well, it really happened. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’m gonna say. It happened.” Judd, a five-time Grammy Award-winner with her daughter Wynonna, died of suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022. The New York Post reported that she left a suicide note on a yellow Post-It note rebuking her daughter Wynonna. It read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Alert Your Grandma: Pope Leo XIV Bobbleheads Are Here
BOBBLEGÄNGER
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 05.10.25 6:39PM EDT 
Published 05.10.25 6:34PM EDT 
Pope Leo XIV now has his own papal bobblehead
Animated Gif by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

As white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, the good people at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum knew their duty was clear. Just hours after Chicagoan Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected to become Pope Leo XIV, the Milwaukee-based “premier source for everything bobblehead-related” began hawking miniature bobbling likenesses of the Holy Father. “With the excitement surrounding the first Pope from North America, we know the Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads are going to be very popular,” museum CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release. For just $49, an 8-inch-tall, individually numbered replica of Leo XIV clad in his papal vestments could be yours. However, fans of the first American pope will have to practice the virtue of patience, as the bobbleheads are still in production and are not expected to ship until November of this year. Praise be.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
John Legend Is ‘Shocked’ by Kanye West’s Dramatic ‘Descent’
ALL FALLS DOWN
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 05.10.25 5:58PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artists John Legend (L) and Kanye West attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/MTV1415/Getty Images

John Legend reflected on his longtime friendship with rap legend-turned-sh-t-posting-Nazi-supporter Kanye “Ye” West in an interview with The Times of London. Legend said that he was first introduced to West in 2001, and “Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him... It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.” In 2003, Legend became the first artist to sign with West’s label, GOOD Music, while working on parts of West’s debut album, The College Dropout. Ye returned the favor, producing Legend’s debut album Get Lifted, and the pair remained close until Kanye’s public embrace of Donald Trump. “I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-Blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution.” Legend believes Kanye’s decline can be pinpointed to one event. “I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyze him, but after his mother passed in 2007 there was definitely a difference. His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.”

Read it at https://www.thetimes.com/culture/music/article/john-legend-interview-kanye-get-lifted-20th-anniversary-mmbg25wc0

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Sharpen Your Language Skills With This AI-Powered Learning Platform
WORD?
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 04.11.25 5:01PM EDT 
Hand holding phone showing Promova, a language learning app
Promova

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.

Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.

6 Month Subscription
Price reflects 50% discount. Shorter subscriptions also available.
Subscribe At Promova$30

Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you’re not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don’t worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).

Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you’re picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now’s the perfect time to start your journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Tom Cruise Makes Rare Comment on Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman
UNEARTHING THE PAST
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 05.10.25 4:29PM EDT 
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.
Tom Cruise made a rare comment addressing his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Tom Cruise reflected on his experience co-starring alongside ex-wife Nicole Kidman in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut (1999) in a new interview, praising her as a “great actress.” Cruise told Sight and Sound that he flew out to Kubrick’s house to discuss his part in the film. “It was basically he and I getting to know each other,” Cruise recalled. “And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because, obviously, she’s a great actress.” In the movie, Cruise and Kidman portray an unhappily married couple who become wrapped up in a world of secret societies and masked orgies. In real life, they had marital troubles of their own. The two married in 1990 and divorced in 2001. Cruise, 62, and Kidman, 57, don’t often speak about their relationship in interviews. Cruise—known for starring in the Mission: Impossible franchise—would go on to marry and have a child with actress Katie Holmes, though they split in 2012. Lately, he has been rumored to be dating 37-year-old Spanish actress Ana De Armas. Kidman married country singer Keith Urban in 2006.

Read it at US Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Mick Jagger’s Fiancée Shrugs Off Their Four-Decade Age Gap
TIME IS ON MY SIDE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.10.25 1:34PM EDT 
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Mick Jagger’s fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, isn’t sweating the four-decade age gap between her and the 81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman. “He’s younger than me!” Hamrick, 37, quipped in an interview with Page Six. “He’s amazing, he really is.” The former ballerina revealed in April that she and Jagger had been engaged for “two or three years.” The two met in 2014 while touring Japan, Jagger with The Rolling Stones and Hamrick with the American Ballet Theatre. They welcomed a son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, in 2016. Hamrick previously addressed the age gap in an interview with The Times, saying she tunes out public opinion: “I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.” Jagger, who was married to Bianca Jagger from 1971 to 1978 and has been in a series of long-term relationships since, has fathered a total of eight children with five women. The rock ‘n’ roll icon’s eldest child, Karis Hunt Jagger, 54, is more than four decades older than 8-year-old Deveraux.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Takes Free Golden ‘Air Force One’ from Qatar—and Keeps It After Office
Emell Derra Adolphus
OpinionIs Trump Out of Touch, Senile, Nuts, or Something Worse?
David Rothkopf
PoliticsPope Leo’s Trumpy Brother Shared a Video Calling Nancy Pelosi the C-Word
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsPrinceton Student Newspaper Accuses Pete Hegseth of Plagiarism
Catherine Bouris
MediaMichael Che’s Brutal ‘SNL’ Pope Joke Left Colin Jost Speechless
Michael Boyle