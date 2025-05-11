Bill Belichick Sour-Faced After Girlfriend, 24, Misses Out on Pageant Title
Bill Belichick didn’t appear too thrilled about his 24-year-old girlfriend’s third-place finish at the Miss Maine USA pageant on Sunday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show that the 73-year-old NFL coach was stone-faced as he walked hand-in-hand with Jordon Hudson, who put on a brave face after finishing one place lower than she did last year. Hudson was still donning her purple evening gown and silver heels as she rode out of the venue with Belichick in the driver’s seat. Hudson reportedly declined to speak to the press but gleefully thanked everyone who complimented her as she made her exit. She also won the competition’s “style” award. During the question and answer portion, Hudson rallied for Maine fishermen: “I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place,” she said. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities, to go to, to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment.”