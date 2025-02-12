Sports

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, 24, Reveals Handwritten Note He Wooed Her With

OLD SCHOOL CHARM

The occasion for sharing the note was the pair’s four-year “meetiversary.”

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price