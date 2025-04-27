Legendary football coach Bill Belichick may be decades older than his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, but she showed the world who wears the pants in their relationship during a Sunday interview.

Belichick, 73, was prodded into answering questions about his relationship with Hudson, 24, as he spoke to CBS News’ Sunday Morning journalist Tony Dokoupil. Describing Hudson as a “constant presence” at Belichick’s side, Dokoupil asked the former New England Patriots head coach about how he felt about all the attention paid to their relationship.

“I’ve never been too worried about what everyone else thinks,” said Belichick, who is gearing up to step into his role as head football coach at UNC-Chapel Hill. He added that he just tries to “to do what I feel like is best for me, and what’s right.”

When Dokoupil attempted to press for more details about the couple, asking Belichick how they met, Hudson shut down the question off camera.

“We’re not talking about this,” she said. As Dokoupil turned question her with, “No?” She retorted, “No.”

Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson’s age-gap relationship has prompted a range of opinions and endless gossip in recent weeks. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

With Belichick gearing up to make his regular-season coaching debut for the Tar Heels on Sept. 1, Hudson, a former cheerleader, has been focusing her energy on competing in the Miss Maine USA pageant, the New York Post reported. She has posted several photos and videos taking her fans behind pageant prep.

She’s also taking an increasingly large role in Belichick’s business decisions.

Belichick asked that she be copied on all emails sent to him, suggesting that she also has a hand in managing his professional life, according to reports from Axios and The Assembly.

On the heels of the awkward CBS News interview, sports fans roasted Belichick for appearing powerless.

“My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial,” wrote Barstool sports founder Dave Portnoy on X. “So image my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen.”

He added, “Like I was squirming in my seat.”