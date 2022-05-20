Bill De Blasio Regrettably Confirms He Will Run for Congress
OH... YOU AGAIN
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who achieved the remarkable feat of being almost universally derided by New Yorkers, confirmed Friday that he still thinks some of them will vote for him. Appearing on MSNBC instead of local New York television, he confirmed he will run for U.S. Congress in the newly redrawn 10th District, which includes his Brooklyn home as well as large parts of Manhattan. The district is held by Rep. Jerry Nadler, who has argued that the new maps are unconstitutional. Nadler said he will run in the new 12th District currently held by Rep. Carolyn Maloney if the new maps are finalized. De Blasio has always held higher ambitions; in 2019, he launched a bid for president that lasted all of five minutes, and he has long hinted at running for New York governor.