Bill Burr: ‘With Any Luck’ Biden and Trump Will Both Die Before 2024 Election

Last month, comedian Bill Burr’s wife Nia Renée Hill was caught on camera flashing double middle fingers at Donald Trump during a pay-per-view UFC event at Madison Square Garden. Burr’s politics have always been a bit more complicated, as he demonstrated when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

Following a conversation about his plans to finally tell his children that both Santa Claus and Jesus aren’t real, Burr turned to his thoughts on narcissism.

“You want to see a great case on narcissism?” he asked. “Liberals are so fucking stupid the way that they handled Trump.” When Jimmy Kimmel asked what he meant, Burr turned it around on him directly: “You should shut up! He’s a narcissist!”

“I think he was a one-hit wonder, right?” Burr continued. “He wrote ‘The Twist’ and that was it, he was on the casino circuit and you idiot liberals wrote him ‘Twist Again’ when you indicted him and now he’s a martyr. And he’s coming back, Jimmy, it’s going to be great for comedy!”

From there, Burr proceeded to lament that Trump and Biden are really going to be the only two choices for president in 2024. “I want somebody in their 40s, somebody that’s going to have to live with their decisions,” he said. As the audience cheered, he added, “With any luck, they’ll both die of natural causes before the election and maybe you can get somebody that still has something to live for.

“Wow, this year you’re not going to get a visit from Santa but you are going to get a visit from the Secret Service,” Kimmel joked in response.

