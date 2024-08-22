Bill Clinton Jokes His Way Through Political Swan Song at DNC

CHICAGO — Bill Clinton has been there and done that—at least as far as speeches at the Democratic National Convention go.

Clinton, who turned 78 on Monday, joked multiple times from the 2024 stage in Chicago about his age, which he described as “not quite as old as Donald Trump.” His Southern drawl sounded hoarse, but steady. He even managed to play it off when the teleprompter got momentarily scrambled.

The audience ate it up all the same, giving him a standing ovation and chanting “USA” and “Bill!” When he reminisced on his time in office.

Then he launched into his comedy routine, quipping that Harris would “beat my record as the president who spent the most time at McDonalds.”

Next came his attacks on Trump, sticking with messaging that has dominated the convention about how selfish the Republican nominee is—rather than calling out all his falsehoods like Democrats used to.

“What does our opponent do with his voice?” Clinton asked. “He mostly talks about himself. So next time you hear it, don’t count the lies. Count the Is.”

He made a well-received callback to President Barack Obama’s crowd size joke from the night before. But Clinton had some more sophisticated humor prepared.

“He’s like one of those tenors,” Clinton said, “Trying to get his lungs open by saying ‘me me me me.’”

The audience laughed along at his jokes. When he praised Tim Walz, the Minnesota delegation began chanting. When he mentioned Arkansas, his home state started cheering from its section in the back.

Then, Clinton departed from the teleprompter in a move toward solemnity, noting his own advancing years.

“I have no idea how many more of these I will be able to come to,” Clinton said as the audience grew quiet. “But here’s what I want you to know. If you vote for this team. If you can get ‘em elected and bring in this breath of fresh air, you’ll be proud of it for the rest of your life. Your children will be proud of it. Your grandchildren will be proud of it.”

The crowd roared.

In recent years Clinton has battled heart disease and undergone a number of heart-related procedures, including a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004.

He was hospitalized in 2010 with what doctors called a routine arterial blockage—but his physicians sang his praises at the time for taking the matter seriously and taking the necessary steps to manage his condition.

“This was not a result of his lifestyle or his diet," Dr. Allan Schwartz, a doctor at New York Presbyterian Hospital, said during a news conference on Clinton’s health. “He has really toed the line.”