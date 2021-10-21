Recuperating Bill Clinton Says He Plans to Be Around ‘a Lot Longer’

CHEAT SHEET
Former President Bill Clinton, recovering from sepsis that kept him in the hospital for five days, released a video statement on Wednesday in which he said he plans to be around “a lot longer.” Looking a bit thin, Clinton, 75, thanked the medical team at UC Irvine who tended to him while he was getting IV antibiotics in the ICU, after a urological infection got into his bloodstream. “I’m really glad to be back home. I’m doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather,” he said. “I’m on the road to recovery but I want to remind everyone out there: Take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves… I for one am gonna do my best to be around to keep doing the most good I can for a lot longer.”