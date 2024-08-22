Bill Clinton Rewrote His DNC Speech After Opening Night Vibes: Aide
GOOD VIBRATIONS
Former President Bill Clinton ripped up an initial draft of the speech he plans to deliver at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday after watching the first night in Chicago, according to CNN. The energy inside the arena was apparently palpable enough that it convinced Clinton that he needed to take a new approach—a “more fun, youthful, joyful approach,” an aide told the network. “He’s going to have fun. I can’t stress this enough,” they said. A person familiar with the speech added to The Wall Street Journal to expect something more “folksy” and “punchy.” An excerpt from his speech obtained by the newspaper declares Vice President Kamala Harris the “only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes—the sheer joy—to” make something good happen on both “good and bad days.” Clinton’s speech will also mark the sharpest rebuke yet of Harris’ opponent, former President Donald Trump, whom he will criticize as solely self-interested, according to CNN.