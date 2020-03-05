Bill Clinton Says Affair With Monica Lewinsky Was a Way to Deal With His ‘Anxieties’
Former President Bill Clinton reportedly said in a new documentary that his affair with Monica Lewinsky was one of the “things I did to manage my anxieties.” In the Hulu documentary series about his wife and ex-Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, the 73-year-old said he felt like a boxer “staggering” after a 30-round fight during his years in the White House, and claimed the affair was “something that will take your mind off it for a while.” “Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever,” he said, according to the New York Post. “Nobody thinks they’re taking a risk... That’s not why we do stupid things.”
In the documentary, Clinton recalled telling his wife the truth after initially denying the affair, and said he told his wife he felt “terrible about it.” “We’ve been through quite a bit in the last few years. I said I have no defense, it’s inexcusable what I did,” he said. Hillary Clinton admitted she was “devastated” by the news, and said she couldn't believe her husband “lied.” The pair described subsequent marriage counseling discussions as “painful” and “one of the hardest things” to go through, but Bill Clinton said they were “necessary.” “She deserved it, Chelsea deserved it and I needed it,” he said. “I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by it, unfairly I think.”