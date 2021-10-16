Bill Clinton Spending 4th Night in ICU for Blood Infection

Read it at Los Angeles Times
Former President Bill Clint0n, hospitalized with a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, was kept in the intensive care unit on Friday night for further treatment with intravenous antibiotics. The extended stay at UC Irvine Medical Center in California came as Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Ureña, said the 75-year-old was on the mend. “All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased significantly,” he told the Los Angeles Times.