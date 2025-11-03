Bill Clinton Spotted at NYC Marathon With Bandaged Face
Former President Bill Clinton was seen with a bandage on his face Sunday as he watched his daughter complete the New York City Marathon. The 42nd president was all smiles during the race alongside his wife, Hillary Clinton, despite the tan Band-Aid over the end of his nose. He was seen hugging Chelsea Clinton, 45, after she crossed the finish line. It’s the latest in a long line of health worries for the 79-year-old, who was seen with a defibrillator in August this year. He was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., in December, which the Daily Mail reports was due to “a fever and suspected dehydration.” He underwent a quadruple heart bypass in 2004, but still keeps a busy political schedule, which includes campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidates. He joined a fundraiser in October on behalf of the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, Abigail Spanberger. The vote takes place on Tuesday, with Spanberger leading by 7.4 points, according to RealClearPolling. It is not clear why Clinton was wearing the bandage, although the Daily Beast has reached out for comment.