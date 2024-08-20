Bill Clinton’s DNC Birthday Bash Is a Bona Fide White House Reunion

CHICAGO — Former President Bill Clinton celebrated his 78th birthday Monday at the Democratic National Convention, where his birthday toast hinted at the kind of speech he’ll give in honor of Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

“I’ve got a pretty good reputation of supporting women running for president,” Clinton told a few hundred loyalists who included former and current aides and officials who served in his administration, according to Paul Glastris, his former White House speechwriter.

Soul star Mavis Staples, 85, led a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to the ex-president, joined by guests who included: Chicagoan Bill Daley, Clinton’s former Commerce secretary and chief of staff; former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close Clinton ally and former fundraiser; and Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton loyalist and aide to the former secretary of State.

Abedin, who is still disentangling her marriage to disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY), arrived in Chicago with her new fiancé, Alex Soros, the son of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.

Alex Soros posted on X that his first task at the convention this week was to make sure his sweetheart got her “Big Gretch” limited edition lipstick, which he said was delivered by the governor herself.

Perhaps not wanting to entirely steal her husband’s thunder, Hillary Clinton hosted the party for her husband at the Ritz Carlton on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile just hours before she took the stage on Monday night.

Glastris, who is now editor in chief of the Washington Monthly, told the Daily Beast that Clinton told his birthday guests “all campaigns are about the future, and this convention is about turning the page and focusing on the future.”

The party doubled as a Clinton alumni party and, yes, there was lots of reminiscing about the past. “It really felt like a special reunion of people who have bonded throughout the years,” another guest told us.

Ultra Clinton loyalist Sidney Blumenthal, John Podesta, Bill Clinton’s former chief of staff and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman, Clinton White House press secretary Dee Dee Myers, 2024 DNC Convention Chair Minyon Moore were also there, along with former Clinton economic adviser Gene Sperling, Clinton social secretary Capricia Marshall, Michael Waldman, director of speechwriting for the 45th president, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

The Clintons shook hands with guests and posed for many photos, according to the guest, who said, “It had a true celebratory feel about it.”