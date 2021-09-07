Andrea Constand on Bill Cosby Going Free: ‘My Testimony Was Believed’
INJUSTICE
In an interview with NBC, Andrea Constand has spoken about her shock and disappointment regarding the court ruling that overturned Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexually assaulting her. “Bill Cosby walks free,” said Constand, “but it doesn’t change the fact that my testimony was believed.” While a jury convicted Cosby, he was released due to a technical loophole that stopped prosecutors from using civil testimony from victims, like Constand, against the disgraced comedian.
In a new memoir, Constand reveals details about the night in January 2004 that changed her life. After Cosby offered her pills she assumed were herbal products, she lost control of her body, an unfamiliar feeling to the 6ft tall woman that she described as “utterly terrifying.” Though Cosby later walked free, Constand told NBC she has no regrets coming forward. “It was worth it,” she said.