Bill Cosby Argues in Appeal It Was ‘Unfair’ for Prosecutors to Use Accuser’s Deposition

Bill Cosby’s lawyers filed an appeal Tuesday arguing that it was “fundamentally unfair” for a deposition from a sexual-assault accuser’s lawsuit to be used in the disgraced comedian’s criminal trial because a prosecutor had promised he could not be charged in the case. Cosby also insists that five other accusers’ testimony improperly prejudiced the jury against him in his 2018 sexual-assault trial because the accusers alleged encounters had taken place years before. Prosecutors are expected to file a response within the month, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Cosby is currently serving a 3- to 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of three counts of felony sex assault.