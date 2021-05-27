Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Refusing Sex Offender Treatment Program
STAYING IN PRISON
The Pennsylvania Parole Board denied Bill Cosby’s petition for parole earlier this month, citing his refusal to complete a sex offender treatment program. The board said they received a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections, and also pointed out that the 83-year-old never created a parole release agenda. “Following an interview with you and a review of your file, and having considered all matters required pursuant to the parole board, in the exercise of its discretion, has determined at this time that: you are denied parole/reparole,” the board said. Cosby, who was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and classified a sexually violent predator. “The news that Actor and Comedian Bill Cosby’s parole has been ‘denied’ by the Pennsylvania State Parole Board is not a surprise to Mr. Cosby, his family, his friends and/or his legal team,” his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, said Thursday.