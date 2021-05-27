CHEAT SHEET
    Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Refusing Sex Offender Treatment Program

    The Pennsylvania Parole Board denied Bill Cosby’s petition for parole earlier this month, citing his refusal to complete a sex offender treatment program. The board said they received a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections, and also pointed out that the 83-year-old never created a parole release agenda. “Following an interview with you and a review of your file, and having considered all matters required pursuant to the parole board, in the exercise of its discretion, has determined at this time that: you are denied parole/reparole,” the board said. Cosby, who was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and classified a sexually violent predator. “The news that Actor and Comedian Bill Cosby’s parole has been ‘denied’ by the Pennsylvania State Parole Board is not a surprise to Mr. Cosby, his family, his friends and/or his legal team,” his spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, said Thursday.

