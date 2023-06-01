Bill Cosby Faces New Sexual Assault Suit From Ex-Playboy Model
DISGRACED
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is facing yet another sexual assault lawsuit, this time from an ex-Playboy model who claims he drugged and raped her over five decades ago. The suit, filed Thursday in light of a new California law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitations for civil sexual assault cases, says Victoria Valentino met Cosby in 1969 when she was trying to make it as an actress and singer. The two bumped into each other at a Los Angeles restaurant, where after seeing the model sobbing over her 6-year-old’s drowning death, Cosby suggested she take a pill to make her “feel better,” according to the complaint. Then, Valentino alleges he took her and her friend to his office and raped both of them. Valentino, who first went public with her allegation in 2014, is also going after Cosby’s agents and other employees, but will not name those defendants until she learns more in discovery. “It’s not about money, it’s about accountability,” Valentino told The Washington Post. “Rape steals something from you that cannot be repaired or restored.” The Post could not reach Cosby for comment, but he has previously denied committing any sex crimes.