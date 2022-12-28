CHEAT SHEET
Bill Cosby Is Regrettably Planning to Tour Again Next Year
Bill Cosby is ready to make the most of his post-prison life, scheduling a comedy tour in 2023. Cosby had his rape conviction overturned on a technicality in June 2021 by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, although he was convicted of abusing a 16-year-old in the Playboy Mansion in the 1970s. His next tour is set for “spring/summer,” his rep. Andrew Wyatt told Variety. Earlier this month, five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuit against NBC and Cosby over allegations from 1969, the 1980s, and the 1990s. Cosby’s rep dismissed the lawsuit as “frivolous.” At least 46 women have accused Cosby of rape or sexual assault.