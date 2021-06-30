Bill Cosby to Walk From Prison After Conviction Is Tossed

Bill Cosby will walk out of prison a free man after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to vacate his 2018 conviction and sentence for sexual assault.

Cosby has been at a state prison outside of Philadelphia, branded by the court as a “sexually violent predator.” He was denied parole last year for refusing to participate in a jailhouse treatment program for sex offenders.

A source told the Today Show’s Craig Melvin that Cosby “will be out of prison in hours.”

This story will be updated