Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy a ‘Hollywood Slave’ for SNL Monologue
A spokesman for Bill Cosby called Eddie Murphy a “Hollywood Slave” after Murphy delivered an opening monologue on Saturday Night Live in which he mocked the disgraced comedian. Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt wrote in an Instagram post, “One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave.” Murphy returned to SNL on Saturday for the first time in 35 years. He said in his monologue during the show’s 40th anniversary special, “If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in prison, even I would have took that bet,” adding, “Who is America’s dad now?” in a clear imitation of Cosby. The 82-year-old comedian was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and is serving a three to 10 year prison sentence in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, prison. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Wyatt also wrote that Cosby “broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry,” adding, “it is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby.”