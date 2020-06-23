Bill Cosby Scores Right to Challenge His Sexual-Assault Case

Read it at ABC 6
Bill Cosby has been granted an appeal in his 2018 Pennsylvania sexual-assault case. Cosby has been in a Philadelphia prison for two years as he serves his three- to 10-year sentence after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to review the decision to allow prosecutors to call five other Cosby accusers to the witness stand at his trial, as well as the 82-year-old’s claim that he made an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged in the case.