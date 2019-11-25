‘SETUP’
Bill Cosby Shows No Remorse in First Prison Interview Since His Conviction
Bill Cosby said he has no “remorse” while speaking out from a Montgomery County, Penn., prison for the first time since his sexual-assault conviction in April 2018. “I have eight years and nine months left,” the 82-year-old comedian, who’s been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, said in a phone interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s Black Press USA from SCI-Pheonix maximum-security penitentiary. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.” He added, “It’s all a setup. That whole jury thing. They were imposters.”
“Look at the woman who blew the whistle,” Cosby said, referring to the potential juror who claimed to have overheard a seated juror proclaim before the trial that, “he’s guilty, we can all go home now.” Cosby said he is spending his time helping to teach and encourage black inmates through a prison reform program called Mann Up.