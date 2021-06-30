Bill Cosby Smiles Outside His Home as Lawyers Celebrate Shock Release
BACK AT HOME
Bill Cosby and members of his legal team appeared before reporters and fans outside his Elkins Park home on Wednesday to revel in his shocking release from prison. “How could a man who was watched by the FBI every day be raping and drugging women?” Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt said. “Today, innocence came to Mr. Cosby.” One of Cosby’s attorneys, Jennifer Bonjean, also spoke about his time in prison, highlighting his work with other inmates. “He was doing time, time was not doing him,” she said. Cosby himself did not speak but smiled and waved at times.
As fans shouted their support, a single protester stood nearby, calling out, “We believe the women! We believe the survivors!” A jury convicted Cosby of sexual assault but it was overturned Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, with justices ruling that Cosby’s constitutional rights were violated by prosecutors who backtracked on an apparent promise not to prosecute him.