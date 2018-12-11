Bill Cosby’s Lawyers File List of Alleged ‘Trial Errors’ as They Appeal

Bill Cosby’s lawyers on Tuesday filed 11 alleged “trial errors” in an effort to appeal his sexual assault conviction, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cosby’s lawyers reportedly claim the retrial of former Temple University basketball coach Andrea Constand’s allegations had various issues—including that the judge allowed five alleged Cosby victims to testify at his second trial, when he only let one accuser testify at the first. Lawyers also claimed it was unfair for the judge to allow excerpts from Cosby’s deposition from Constand’s 2005 civil trial in court. In the deposition, Cosby reportedly admitted to giving women Quaaludes before having sex with them. Cosby’s lawyers also reportedly alleged that the judge was biased and feuding with District Attorney Bruce Castor. Cosby was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of drugging and raping Constand earlier this year. Lawyers have attempted to get Cosby released from prison while their appeal proceeds, but the attempts have been rejected thus far.
