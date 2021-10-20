Mayor Announces All New York City Workers Must Get Vaccinated

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that he’ll enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for every single New York City municipal worker.

In his announcement Wednesday morning, the mayor confirmed that any city employee—including police officers and firefighters—who fails to receive at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine before next Friday, Oct. 29 will be placed on unpaid leave until they change their minds.

The mayor announced that every worker who gets a shot before next Friday’s deadline will be given a $500 bonus.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” de Blasio said. “As we continue our recovery for all of us, city workers have been a daily inspiration. Now is the time for them to show their city the path out of this pandemic once and for all.”

More to follow...