De Blasio: New York City Is Severing All Contracts With the Trump Organization
‘PROFIT NO LONGER’
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday morning that New York City is severing all financial ties with the Trump Organization following last week’s pro-Trump riot at the Capitol. Speaking to MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the mayor said: “Our legal team has done an assessment and the contracts make very clear—if the leadership of a company is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract... Inciting an insurrection against the United States government clearly constitutes criminal activity, so the city of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization.” The mayor went on to explain that the Trump Organization has pulled in around $17 million from its various city contracts, which include two Central Park ice-skating rinks and a carousel, as well as the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. De Blasio said: “They have profited from these contracts—they will profit no longer.”