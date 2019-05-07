Bill de Blasio Denies Reports of 2020 Presidential Campaign Launch This Week

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is denying reports that he is planning to announce his 2020 presidential bid this week, suggesting he is still mulling over the decision, according to NY1. De Blasio was widely expected to announce his much-hyped candidacy this week, but never formally committed to a timeline. He would enter as the twenty-third candidate vying for the Democratic nomination and the second from New York, following Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.