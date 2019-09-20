CHEAT SHEET
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Ends His Campaign for President
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race after a four-month campaign that was largely mocked. De Blasio announced the end of his campaign on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday. National polls showed him stuck with 1 percent support, and sometimes less. He failed to qualify for the Democratic debate this month. De Blasio wrote for NBC News: “After several months of campaigning, I have reached the point where I feel I have contributed all I can to this Democratic primary. Today, I’m ending my campaign for the presidency.”