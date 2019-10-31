CHEAT SHEET
Bill de Blasio on Jeffrey Epstein’s Death: ‘Something Doesn’t Fit’
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared to contradict the city’s own medial examiner on Thursday, claiming that “something doesn’t fit” in the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. His comments come after a celebrity pathologist-for-hire alleged Wednesday the financier likely died from being strangled, not by suicide—a claim the city’s chief medical examiner quickly swatted down. “Something doesn’t fit here. It just doesn’t make sense that the highest profile prisoner in America, you know, someone forgot to guard him,” de Blasio told reporters Thursday, according to Politico. “I want to understand, I think everyone wants to understand, what really happened. I don’t know what the nature of the death was... I just know it should never have happened, and we still don’t have good answers.”
Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s brother, claimed signs pointed to Epstein being strangled to death in a New York prison. Dr. Barbara Sampson, the New York City medical examiner, immediately dismissed the claims, saying, “The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office.”