Bill de Blasio Quotes Che Guevara at Miami Airport Rally
Bill de Blasio quoted Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara during a rally on Thursday at the Miami International Airport. The New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate joined workers for American and Delta Airlines striking to protest working conditions. De Blasio said to the striking workers and his gathered supporters: “The eyes of the world are on Miami-Dade and on this airport,” followed by, “hasta la victoria siempre,” a leftist rallying cry made famous by Guevara. Miami is home to a large expatriate Cuban population, to whom Guevara is a highly controversial figure. Guevara came to Cuba in the late 1950s to support Fidel Castro’s rebel guerilla army. He eventually became one of Castro’s most-trusted aides, and carried out many executions of suspected traitors and deserters.