Bill de Blasio’s Daughter Arrested at New York City Protest

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested at an anti-police-brutality protest Saturday night, an NYPD spokesperson told The Daily Beast. The spokesperson said the 25-year-old was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near 12th Street and Broadway for unlawful assembly. A source told the New York Post, who first reported the arrest, that thousands of people were there at the time.
That same day, Mayor de Blasio said police had shown “a lot of restraint” during the protests, and defended officers who drove into a crowd of protesters, saying they faced an “impossible situation.”
“If those protesters had just gotten out of the way and not created an attempt to surround that vehicle, we would not be talking about this,” he said. He later added: “People who represent the communities of our city and the residents of our city are not joining negative and violent protests. You can see it with your own eyes.”