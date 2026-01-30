Bill Gates Accused of Twisted Plot to Drug Wife After Sex with ‘Girls’

Salacious claims from Jeffrey Epstein that Bill Gates contracted an STD following “sex with Russian girls,” and colluded with the disgraced financier on a plot to secretly slip his wife antibiotics, were revealed in the latest Epstein files release.

An email that Epstein sent to himself in 2013 appears to be a draft of a letter to Gates written from the perspective of Gates’ then-advisor, Boris Nikolic. Epstein, as Nikolic, writes that the Microsoft co-founder “begged him” to delete emails regarding “your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis.”

A spokesperson for Gates has denied all of the claims in Epstein’s letter.

Epstein's email to Bill Gates. Department of Justice

The drafted letter, sent on July 18, 2013, found the disgraced pedophile, as his advisor Nikolic, begging Bill to reconcile their friendship before dropping a threat to expose the STD-related emails.

“I am concerned that if Melinda decides as you said to file for a public divorce, the damage done to the pledge program alone would result in billions of dollars of money no longer being used for social good as Im [sic] sure that some wives and husbands would feel free to retreat from their commitments,” he wrote.

Epstein wrote that Gates had begged him to help with an STD issue and slip antibiotics to his then-wife Melinda. Brian Ach/(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for The Lasker Foundation)

A second email Epstein sent to himself that day appears to be a resignation letter written from Nikolic’s perspective. The letter says Nikolic helped Gates get drugs to “deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls.”

“In my role as his right hand I had been asked on mulitple occassion [sic] and in hindsight, wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal,” Epstein wrote as Nikolic.

It is unclear why these emails were drafted and why Epstein sent them to himself. There are at least seven versions of the draft, according to the New York Post. They were among the more than three million documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday.

Epstein also wrote a draft of a resignation letter from the perspective of top Gates adviser Boris Nikolic. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Gates denied that anything Epstein wrote in the emails was true to The Daily Mail.

“These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false,” his team said in a statement. “The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

Boris Nikolic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bill Gates' picture in the Epstein Files. House Oversight Democrats

Gates, 70, has said he regrets his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, but has denied any improper behavior with the disgraced sex offender.

He has appeared next to Epstein in multiple photographs released from the Epstein files. His relationship with Epstein was among the reasons Melinda left Bill.

In 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that Epstein tried to blackmail Bill in 2017 over a 2010 affair the Microsoft billionaire allegedly had with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova.