Bill Gates’ Alleged Russian Mistress Photographed With Kremlin Spy
Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed Bill Gates over a previously unreported affair Gates had with a 20-something Russian bridge player. Now, the Daily Mail has published images of the alleged mistress, Mila Antonova, with Anna Chapman, a Kremlin spy and daughter of an ex-KGB officer. The Microsoft co-founder first met Antonova in 2009 at a North American Bridge Championship tournament in Washington, D.C. Less than a year after, Chapman—one of the Russian intelligence agents known as “The Illegals” who were working undercover in the U.S.—was busted by the FBI in New York. “Despite repeated approaches this week, it’s still not known whether the 67-year-old Microsoft boss had any knowledge of a potential link between Antonova and Chapman,” the Daily Mail reported. The nature of the relationship between the three, if any, remains unclear. Gates’ spokesperson previously acknowledged that Epstein “tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates.”