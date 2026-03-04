Bill Gates Faces Capitol Hill Grilling in Epstein Files Probe

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been hauled in to testify before Congress over his ties with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, sent Gates, 70, and six others a letter on Tuesday evening, asking them to sit for transcribed interviews as part of an ongoing investigation into Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in 2019 in a New York City jail while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Rep. James Comer sent a letter to seven individuals on Tuesday night. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

The billionaire tech entrepreneur has not been accused of wrongdoing related to Epstein’s crimes. However, his name appeared in the latest batch of Epstein files released by the Justice Department, including allegations in an unsent email written by Epstein that Gates hid a sexually transmitted disease from his wife after contact with “Russian girls.”

His office dismissed the claims as “absolutely absurd and completely false”—although Gates himself later admitted having extramarital relations with Russian women.

Bill Gates apologized last month over his relationship with Epstein. House Oversight Committee Democr/via REUTERS

The interviews are voluntary, and Gates’s has been scheduled for May 19, should he agree to attend. It’s part of an ongoing probe by the oversight committee that has seen high-profile individuals grilled on Epstein, including Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who were interviewed last week after being subpoenaed.

Others called to testify include Epstein’s former personal assistants Lesley Groff and Sarah Kellen, as well as outgoing Goldman Sachs general counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, who previously served as White House counsel to President Barack Obama. The latest release of the Epstein files showed that Ruemmler, 50, maintained a relationship with Epstein beyond his first conviction for child prostitution.

“The Oversight Committee is continuing to seek the truth for survivors & all Americans,” Comer said in a post on X.

Kathryn Ruemmler was named in the latest release of the Epstein files. Richard Carson/REUTERS

Gates said he and Epstein met in 2011 and that they had several dinners over a three-year period. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, Gates apologized to staff of the Gates Foundation over his relationship with Epstein. He admitted to having extramarital relations with Russian women, but denied any wrongdoing linked to Epstein’s crimes.

A spokesperson for Gates told The Wall Street Journal that the billionaire “is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work.”

Gates “never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct,” the spokesperson said.

The Daily Beast has contacted a representative for Gates for additional comment.