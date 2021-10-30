Bill Gates Celebrated Birthday With Fellow Billionaire Bezos in Turkey

Read it at Business Insider
Bill Gates celebrated his 66th birthday by inviting 50 guests to a party on the coast of Turkey—and one of them was fellow super-rich dude Jeff Bezos. Insider, quoting the Turkish press, reports that those special enough to grab an invite were helicoptered from Gates’ rented megayacht, Lana, to Sea Me Beach in Fethiye for a four-hour bash featuring local seafood, sushi, pizza, and bubbly. Workers at the event were reportedly barred from using their phones to protect the attendees’ privacy. Once Bezos was all partied out, he returned to his own yacht, the “Flying Fox.”