Bill Gates’ Daughter: Friends Ghosted Me Over COVID Conspiracies About Dad
The youngest daughter of Bill Gates has said she was ghosted by some of her friends due to the crazy conspiracy theories surrounding her billionaire father. The subject came up when when Pheobe Gates, 22, and the Microsoft co-founder, 68, were talking on his new Netflix docuseries called What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates, which premiered on Wednesday. The father-of-three asked her if she had heard any conspiracy theories about him to which she responded: “All the time. I’ve even had friends cut me off because of these vaccine rumors.” Phoebe was referring to baseless, wacky theories that emerged during the COVID pandemic which claimed the jabs were invented as a means for Gates to insert microchips into people for monitoring purposes. During their on-camera discussion, Phoebe mused that wild conspiracies often come from a place of fear, to which Gates responded: “The pandemic was definitely social media at its worst, over simplifying things.” Phoebe, who is passionate about women’s health and reproductive rights, graduated from Stanford University and has launched her own software company. Her mother is Gate’s ex-wife, Melissa French Gates.