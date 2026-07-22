Bill Gates Ignored Foundation’s Warnings About Epstein

Staff in Bill Gates’ eponymous foundation repeatedly warned the philanthropist about engaging with Jeffrey Epstein, an external review has found.

A law firm tasked by the Gates Foundation to look into Gates’ and others’ interactions with the now-dead sex offender issued a report on Tuesday, based on over 50 interviews with current and former staffers of the Microsoft co-founder’s charitable foundation.

A summary of the report by WilmerHale found that Gates, 70, was aware of concerns by staffers about discussing business matters with Epstein.

An outside review of the Gates Foundation found that staffers repeatedly expressed concerns about Gates meeting with Epstein. Denis Balibouse/REUTERS

WilmerHale said there were “roughly 30 meetings between Epstein and ten foundation leaders and staff, including Mr. Gates, from 2011 to 2014.”

Gates “was aware of reputational concerns related to Epstein’s prior conviction and sentencing for a sex-related offense when he began conversations with him in 2011,” according to the report. Additionally, it said foundation staffers had “raised on multiple occasions the risks of associating with Epstein because of his prior conviction, and those concerns were raised to senior leadership, including Mr. Gates.”

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges of soliciting a prostitute and procuring a minor for prostitution.

Epstein has also proven to be a headache for Donald Trump, as questions about their relationship persist. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The meetings between Epstein and the foundation were strictly business-related, according to the report.

“The foundation’s meetings with Epstein appear to have focused on the DAF concept, donor engagement, the foundation’s polio strategy, and introductions to IPI,” the summary continues. “Based on interviews and a review of available foundation records, WilmerHale found no evidence that these meetings were unrelated to philanthropy or involved illegal conduct.”

The Gates Foundation issued a statement on Tuesday, emphasizing that the WilmerHale report had found no evidence that the foundation paid Epstein, or that anyone in the foundation knew of or participated in Epstein’s illegal activities.

Bill Gates has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein knew of his affairs and tried to use them as leverage. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The foundation then listed five recommendations made by its governing board based on the report, which include creating an “escalation process for organizational risks on projects” and a “centralized vetting process for brokers, donor advisors, co-funders, and others who facilitate funding partnerships and who are connected to the foundation through the Chair, the Governing Board, or members of the Executive Leadership Team.”

Gates, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, said in a statement Tuesday that “completing this review is an important step in providing the clarity that partners, employees, and grantees deserve as well as strengthening our oversight with additional policies going forward.”

Bill Gates apologized last month over his relationship with Epstein. House Oversight Committee Democr/via REUTERS

“The work the foundation does to save lives and unlock opportunities so people everywhere can lead healthier, more productive lives, is more important than ever,” he added. “We are committed to ensuring trust and transparency are never compromised.”

In February, the foundation said it was a mistake for any staffers to have interacted with Epstein.

Gates’ communications with Epstein generated interest after his name came up in the Epstein files. In June, he told Congress that he “never witnessed nor had any indication” that Epstein was “engaged in ongoing criminal conduct.”

Gates said then that he met Epstein in 2011 “through people I trusted in my professional and philanthropic work.” Epstein, he said, had “claimed he could raise billions of dollars for global health from people for whom he provided tax and estate services.”

Gates added, “I recall being aware that Epstein had faced prior legal issues, but I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed... I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have.”